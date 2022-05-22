Lexington police investigate after 1 man dies in an overnight shooting

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left one person dead.

Law enforcement received calls around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday regarding a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 700 block of Florence Avenue, according to Lt. Joe Anderson.

When police arrived on scene, a 34-year-old man was pronounced dead. The man will be identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s office, according to Lexington police.

Anderson stated this is an active death investigation, and anyone with more information should contact police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Saturday’s shooting was one of five shooting incidents in Lexington this month, according to Lexington police data.