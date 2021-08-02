Lexington police investigate 3 weekend shootings. 5 injured in one incident

Lexington police are still investigating a Saturday shooting that injured five people, one of three shootings that occurred that day.

The shooting occurred around 9:13 p.m., Lt. Ronald Keaton said. Police responded to the scene in the 400 block of East Fifth Street after multiple shots were reported. They found five gunshot victims, one of whom had life-threatening injuries, Keaton said.

Shell casings reportedly were found — indicating that a gun was possibly fired — outside the building, according to footage from WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Keaton said he wasn’t sure what was going on among the individuals at the time of the shooting. Police didn’t have any suspect information to release and it was unclear if multiple people were shooting.

Sgt. Donnell Gordon told the Herald-Leader Monday morning that there wasn’t any new information to release and “detectives are still investigating the incident.”

The nonprofit Gun Violence Archive classifies the Saturday incident as a mass shooting, defined as four or more people injured or killed.

2 other shooting victims in Lexington Saturday

The East Fifth Street shooting was the third of three firearm assaults Lexington police responded to Saturday. The first happened just after midnight Saturday morning on Pinewood Court. Police responded to a home on the street and found a male who had been shot multiple times. His injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Keaton said.

Police didn’t have any suspect info, but the shooting “didn’t appear to be random,” Keaton said.

The other shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in the area of Speigle and Robertson streets, Keaton said. Shots were fired and a male later showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. It wasn’t believed to be a life-threatening injury, Keaton said.