Lexington police investigate 4th shooting death this weekend. Tips encouraged

The Lexington Police Department is investigating its fourth shooting death in 24 hours, police announced Sunday morning.

The most recent incident happened at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, police said. Officers in the 100 block of West Main Street heard gunshots and responded to the scene, where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the victim’s name once the victim’s family has been notified.

As detectives continue to investigate, police have urged people with information to come forward. Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com

The prior shootings over the past day included a murder-suicide and another homicide that happened on South Broadway, according to police. Investigators responded to the murder-suicide at 3:58 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive. A female was pronounced dead at the scene. A male who also had gunshot wounds was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The shooting on South Broadway happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. Police found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.