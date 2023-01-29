Lexington police investigate early Sunday shooting that left man injured

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Sunday.

Around 6:42 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Stanton Way for a shooting and located a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department

No suspects have yet been located, and the investigation is ongoing, according to LPD.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call LPD at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.