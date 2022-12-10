Lexington police investigate fatal shooting of 19-year-old woman

A 19-year-old woman died after a shooting in south Lexington early Saturday.

Lexington police said they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle when they were called to the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive at 5:44 a.m. A caller had reported shots fired, police said in a news release.

The young woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She had not been publicly identified by the Fayette County coroner’s office as of 9:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect was gone when officers arrived.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (859) 258-3600 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or going through the P3 Tips app at P3tips.com.

There had been 42 homicides in Lexington this year through the end of November, according to the police department’s website. There were 37 homicides in Fayette County in 2021.

