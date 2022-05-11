Lexington police investigate overnight shootings. 1 man injured.

A man was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after being injured in a shooting near downtown Lexington, according to police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Lt. Daniel Truex with the Lexington Police Department. It happened in the 600 block of N. Martin Luther King Boulevard. Responding officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man’s injuries were described by Truex as non-life-threatening. Police didn’t have suspect information but officers did find shell casings on scene.

There was another shooting that took place roughly two hours prior on Wickland Drive, which is near Bryan Station Middle School. Truex said a suspect shot into a residence where five people were inside, including a child.

No one was hurt in that shooting, Truex said. Police had no suspect information for that shooting either.

Police don’t believe the two shootings are connected.

Investigators asked anyone with information about these cases to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.