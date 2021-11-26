Lexington police investigate shooting that left one dead

Lexington police are investigating a Thanksgiving night shooting on Sandalwood Drive that left one person dead.

Officers responded to a call about a disorder with shots fired at a residence on the 400 block of Sandalwood Drive at approximately 8:37 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Daniel Burnett. One adult male died as a result of the disorder

Police aren’t looking for suspects because all of the people involved were inside the home at the time of the incident, police said. Police also don’t know if any charges are going to be filed, as they’re still sorting out what happened.

If the death is deemed a homicide, it would be Lexington’s 34th of the year, tying the record set in 2020.