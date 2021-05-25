Lexington police investigate after shooting victim goes to hospital. 2 others injured

A man showed up at a Lexington hospital Monday after allegedly being shot in an altercation that left two others injured.

Police responded to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after finding out the victim was on the way to the hospital, Lt. Ronald Keaton said Tuesday.

Officers initially believed the man had been shot in Georgetown. However, investigators later discovered the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Delmont Drive in Lexington, according to Sgt. Donnell Gordon.

Two other victims, who had both been shot, were also treated. All three victims had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“The victim was uncooperative during the investigation,” Gordon said. Officers took reports for first-degree assault.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.