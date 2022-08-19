Lexington police investigating after 18-month-old found dead

Lexington police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the Wednesday death of an 18-month-old boy.

On Wednesday just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about the unresponsive infant on the 800 block of Charles Avenue. The 18-month-old, Cho’zyn Carter Wilson, was taken to UK HealthCare’s pediatric emergency room and later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is unknown at this time as the autopsy is underway, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. The police investigation is ongoing.

Police had previously confirmed they were conducting a death investigation on Charles Avenue after finding the boy’s body Wednesday, but did not disclose additional details at the time. The police department also confirmed it was conducting a death investigation on Linden Walk that same day, but didn’t release more information.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the case to contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This story may be updated.