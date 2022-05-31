Lexington police investigating 4 shootings on Memorial Day, another Tuesday morning

Lexington police are investigating four separate shootings that took place on Memorial Day and a fifth that happened early Tuesday morning.

The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Fairgrounds Drive, according to Lt. Daniel Burnett with the Lexington Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Belmont Drive, which is in close proximity to Fairgrounds Drive, for a report of shots fired but found no victim in the area.

A short time later, a man showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, according to Burnett. Police believe he was shot on Fairgrounds Drive.

The second shooting happened at the Clarion Hotel on Newtown Pike just before 11:30 a.m., according to Burnett. Once again, no victim was found on scene but a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital not long after the shooting, and police believe he was shot at the hotel.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Burnett said.

The third shooting took place just after 2 p.m. at the Raintree Apartments Complex on N. Locust Hill Drive. Burnett said one victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The final shooting on Monday took place on 400 block Scottsdale Circle around 11:15 p.m., Burnett said. Soon after, a man with a gunshot wound showed up at the Shell on West New Circle Road with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

As of Tuesday morning, police don’t believe any of the shootings were connected and they were each being investigated separately.

“We’re exploring what happened and trying to develop suspect information, but we don’t have any specific information to suggest that they’re connected,” Burnett said.

Another shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the area of Laredo Drive and Spangler Drive. Burnett said police received a report of shots fired around 4:30 a.m. and shortly afterwards, a man checked himself into the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Burnett said that shooting is also being investigated separately.