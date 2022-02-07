Lexington police investigating afternoon shooting that left one man dead

Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting on Hollow Creek Drive.

Police were called to the 400 block of Hollow Creek Drive at 1:18 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man inside a residence who had been shot, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

The victim’s name was expected to be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s office.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.