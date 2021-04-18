Lexington police investigating after apparent shooting kills one at apartment building

Lexington police are investigating after an apparent fatal shooting at an Alumni Drive apartment building.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Alumni Drive at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person who had been shot, Lexington police Lt. Chris Cooper said. They arrived to find that the victim’s injuries were fatal.

As of Sunday night, police had not yet charged anyone and were continuing to talk with witnesses, Cooper said.

Anyone with information can call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by using a free P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com. Information can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.