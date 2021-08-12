Lexington police investigating burglary find dead man in home

Lexington police are investigating a homicide on Ohio Street early Thursday.

Police responded to a call about possible burglary in the 400 block Ohio Street just after midnight Wednesday.

They found a man dead in the home, according to Lt. Daniel Truex of Lexington Police.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, the man was Terrence McGhee, 40. The cause of death was listed as “pending autopsy,” with the manner listed as homicide.

It is unclear if McGhee lived at the address.

Police spokesman Sgt. Donnell Gordon said that some residents inside the house apparently confronted McGhee.

Police are looking into a home invasion that turned deadly. Police tell us that 40 year old Terrence McGhee broke into this home on Ohio Street early this morning. 2 people were home at the time. When Police arrived they found McGhee dead with gunshot wounds and stab wounds (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ChfPaqe07B — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) August 12, 2021

“It looks like the investigation is going toward a burglary ... the details are still being investigated,” Gordon said. “It’s always a homicide until we determined if it justified or not.”

No one is in custody yet, Gordon said.

Pardoned KY man admitted he shot a man to death during robbery, accomplice says

Massive bond set for man accused of killing Richmond couple. Not guilty plea entered

Witnesses saw man fire shots that killed well-known Richmond KY couple, police say

Lexington homicide suspect was on parole after setting an apartment building ablaze

Police: Body found on side of Lexington road was a homicide victim. Name released.

Documents divulge name of man injured in shooting involving Lexington police officer