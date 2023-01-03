Lexington police say they are investigating cause of injuries after person found unresponsive

A person with life-threatening injuries was taken to a local hospital after being found unresponsive in Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

Lexington police Lt. Jeremiah Davis said police were called to the 2200 block of Versailles Road at 3:01 p.m. after a report of an “unresponsive subject.”

Police did not release information about the person who was injured or the nature of their injuries.

Davis said the cause of the injuries is still under investigation.