Lexington police investigating city’s first homicide of 2022

Lexington police are investigating its first homicide of 2022 after a shooting near Deep Springs Elementary School left one person dead, according to police.

Police said they responded to the area of Anniston Drive at 8:51 p.m. Monday. An adult male was found shot inside his residence and died.

The victim was not transported to the hospital, according to police.

Police don’t have any suspect information available at this time. The shooting is still being investigated.