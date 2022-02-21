Lexington police investigating homicide on Liberty Road

A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the 1700 block of Liberty Road Saturday night, according to Lexington police.

Police said they responded to the residential area on Liberty Road at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a subject down. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Brandon Starr, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Starr was pronounced dead on scene by the Fayette County Coroner. This is the fifth homicide of 2022, according to police.

Police said all parties involved have been identified and the investigation is ongoing. They’re also encouraging people to check their home surveillance video for potential evidence.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.