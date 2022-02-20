Lexington Police investigating after human remains found near apartment complex dumpster

The Lexington Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were found near a dumpster outside an apartment complex Thursday.

According to a release from Lexington Police, officers responded at approximately 9:35 p.m. to the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive after reports of a deceased individual.

Police said that Lexington Fire Department personnel located the deceased individual near a dumpster upon their arrival.

According to Enquirer media partner Fox19, the Fayette County Coroner said that

"decomposing partial skeleton human remains" were found near the dumpster outside of Stone Bridge Apartments.

The coroner also said the remains were found wrapped in plastic, reported Fox19.

Lexington Police said that the identity of the deceased individual will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Fox19 reported that police do not have an estimate of when the individual died at this time.

Lexington Police's death investigation into the situation is on-going.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or through p3tips.com.

The Enquirer will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Human remains found outside dumpster in Lexington Thursday