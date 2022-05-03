Lexington police investigating incident that sent three people to the hospital

An investigation is underway after three people were sent to the hospital Monday night, according to Lexington police, but it’s not clear what caused their injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Rogers Road at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday for a report of an injured person. Police said arriving officers found three injured people, who were all sent to the hospital.

Details about the incident were sparse. Police hadn’t said what happened or updated the conditions of the injured individuals. The latest update from police came at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and all parties have been identified. There are no outstanding suspects, police said.

Devine Carama, the Director of One Lexington, tweeted just after 11 p.m. that it was a tragic night for the city and a couple of schools in Lexington will need support. It’s not immediately clear if Carama was referring to the same incident.

Tragic night for the city man… Don’t even know what to say. So so sad…… Praying for our people tonight. Praying for mental, emotional and physical healing. LORD, WE NEED YOU! — Devine Carama (@DevineCarama) May 3, 2022

A couple of our schools in Lexington will need a strong community presence tomorrow. If you would like to join us in supporting some of our kiddos tomorrow, please reach out! Dcarama@lexingtonky.gov — Devine Carama (@DevineCarama) May 3, 2022

Investigators asked anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.