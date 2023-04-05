Lexington police investigating shooting that left man injured, home damaged by gunfire

Lexington police were investigating a shooting Wednesday that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday evening.

At approximately 10:19 p.m. police received a report about a man with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street, according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department.

The man was sent to a hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries, Truex said.

An occupied home was also damaged by gunfire from the shooting, according to Truex. No one inside the home was injured.

Police didn’t have any suspect information Wednesday morning and said the investigation was active.

This is the second time in as many nights that a man was shot in the vicinity of downtown Lexington. A man was shot Monday evening in the 300 block of E. Main Street, police said. That man is expected to recover as well.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.