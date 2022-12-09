Lexington police investigating a shooting that left 1 man dead, woman injured

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured.

Lt. Daniel Burnett with the Lexington Police Department said the shooting happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of McAtee Lane. Officers found the man dead and the woman seriously hurt when they arrived to the scene.

The man was declared dead at the scene, according to Burnett. The woman was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police are not currently searching for a suspect, Burnett said, but he didn’t release additional information on the incident. He said the investigation is still active.

This is a developing story and will be updated.