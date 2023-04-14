Lexington police investigating shooting that sent a 16-year-old to a hospital

A teenager in Lexington was injured Thursday evening after being shot, according to Lexington police.

At approximately 6:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Kearney Ridge Road for a report of an individual with a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old victim who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a hospital, Anderson said. The condition of the victim is unknown.

No suspect information was available. The investigation is ongoing, Anderson said.

Anyone with information or knowledge about the shooting is encouraged to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.