Lexington police investigation shuts down portion of Nicholasville Road
A Lexington police and fire department investigation on Nicholasville Road has shutdown inbound traffic, causing a significant backup Wednesday morning, according to media reports.
Police have blocked inbound Nicholasville Road between Zandale Drive and Jesselin Drive as they conduct an investigation at an office building, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.