Lexington police look for person who may have info on a recent homicide. Tips encouraged.

The Lexington Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying a person connected to a recent homicide, and provided photos of the person in a news conference Wednesday.

The fatal shooting happened early in the morning of Sept. 24 on Wrenn Court. Police previously said Ty’Juan Pearson, 38, suffered several gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital. No arrests have been made in the case and it remained under investigation Wednesday, according to police.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers released photos of a person connected to the shooting. Detective Kristyn Klingshirn didn’t refer to the person as a suspect but said investigators with the Personal Crimes Unit want to speak to them.

“If anybody recognized this person or knows where we may locate them, they can submit that informational anonymously to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers,” Klingshirn said.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers previously released photos of the crime scene in January. Klingshirn said they have not yet received any credible tips connected to the case. Klingshirn wasn’t sure how investigators obtained the photo of the individual.

Tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers on their website or by calling 859-253-2020. Klingshirn ensured all tips submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers are anonymous and tipsters don’t need to provide their phone number or email address.

“It truly is 100% anonymous,” Klingshirn said. “When you fill out the tip information, it’s going to give you your own ID number, and that’s the only thing that is used to identify you, and that’s just so that I can have a conversation with them through that ID number.”

The shooting was one of 22 fatal shootings from last year. The city reported 24 homicides in 2023, the lowest annual total since 2018.

The Lexington Police Department wants the public’s help in identifying this person in connection to a murder case. Police didn’t say the person was a suspect.

Suspect from previous Crime of the Week identified

Police have identified the suspect that was previously featured in a Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Korde Vann, 18, is accused of committing multiple thefts and a robbery. Klingshirn highlighted the alleged crimes during a recent Bluegrass Crime Stoppers press conference, saying that he interacted with victims through an online marketplace and met the victims in-person to purchase the items before stealing them.

Vann was caught on video running away with an item without paying the victim. Klingshirn said he was identified through a tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Vann has a warrant for theft by unlawful taking of $1,000 or more, according to police. The public is encouraged to contact Lexington police or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers about information on Vann’s whereabouts.