Lexington police look for suspect in string of thefts, robbery who took high-value items

The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of committing multiple thefts and a robbery.

The thefts happened in the 100 block of E. Tiverton Way and the 3600 block of Walden Drive within an hour of each other on Friday, police said. Detective Kristyn Klingshirn said at a news conference Wednesday the suspect interacted with the victims through an online marketplace and met the victims in-person to purchase the items before stealing them.

The victims from both thefts gave similar descriptions of the suspect, according to Klingshirn, describing him as a younger man who was about 5-feet-10-inches with an average build. He was wearing a red sweatshirt and white pants with ripped holes around the knees during the thefts.

The suspect got away with items of high value in the thefts, Klingshirn said, though more information wasn’t provided.

The same suspect is also accused of committing a robbery on Dec. 23 in the 100 block of E. Tiverton Way. Klingshirn said the suspect showed a gun before stealing the victim’s items and fleeing.

Anyone with information about those incidents of the suspect is encouraged to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or by visiting their website.

Police said people wanting to sell items on online marketplaces should arrange to meet buyers in daylight and in well-populated areas in an effort to avoid thefts.

“You can do one hundred things right and still something is going to go wrong, like this case shows you,” Klingshirn said.