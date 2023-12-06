Lexington police look for white SUV in connection to fatal hit and run

The Lexington Police Department is looking for a white SUV believed to have been involved in a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead in November.

The crash happened in the early-morning hours of Nov. 21 on North Broadway near Fourth Street. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 44-year-old Anna Kolokotsas, of Lexington, was later pronounced dead at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

Lexington police said the vehicle fled the scene. The vehicle is believed to be a white SUV with a large sunroof, according to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Detectives believe the vehicle has damage to the front passenger-side bumper, hood and possibly windshield as a result of the collision. The front passenger-side headlight was out prior to the collision.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the collision is encouraged to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

The collision happened two blocks away from where Kolokotsas was visiting some family members, according to her obituary. Kolokotsas loved taking walks and insisted on walking home prior to the collision despite objections from her family members.

“She loved walking in rain, snow, heat, all weather. She loved walking in cities, in the country, on the beach...she just loved walking,” said Kolokotsas’ obituary.

A GoFundMe page was setup to raise money for Kolokotsas’ mother. The page has raised more than $8,000.

“Anna was a fiercely private, hilarious and magnetic person who deeply enriched many of our lives,” the GoFundMe page said about Kolokotsas.