Lexington Police looking for missing 18-year-old with ‘mental health condition’

Chiara Eisner
·1 min read

The Lexington Police Department is following leads about the location of a missing 18-year-old, Micah Longstreet, who his parents said ran away from home two days ago.

“Friends please pray and help us locate our son Micah,” wrote his father, David Longstreet, in a Facebook post on July 3, the evening of his disappearance. “He ran away from home about 4 o’clock this morning!”

It is believed that Longstreet left on foot without shoes on, said Cameron Mortenson, a public information officer for the Lexington Police Department. The missing man has a mental health condition, Mortenson confirmed, but he would not provide more information about the condition because of privacy reasons.

Longstreet’s family has given the police a list of friends and family members who may know the teenager’s whereabouts, and “detectives are following up on that right now,” Mortenson said.

As detectives continue to work to locate Longstreet, police are asking that the Lexington community assist the department by sharing information about his location. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372.) or visit midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

This is a developing story and may be updated. Contact Detective Alewine at 803-359-6260 if you have information you would like to share about Micah Longstreet.

