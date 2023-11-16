Lexington police looking for multiple suspects involved in recent robbery, burglary

The Lexington Police Department is looking for multiple suspects accused of robbing a supermarket and burglarizing an apartment complex within a five days span.

On Nov. 3, police officers were dispatched to Los Hermanos Supermarket on Russell Cave Road at roughly 9:45 p.m. for a report of a robbery, according to Detective Kristyn Klingshirn, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers liaison. A victim told police three men wearing face coverings and latex gloves entered the store, displayed guns and demanded money from the cash register. The suspects got away with an unknown amount of cash.

On Nov. 8, around 8:30 p.m., LPD received a report of two burglaries at an apartment building on the 1800 block of Gerald Drive. Klingshirn said three men followed the victim home to the apartment building and demanded him to knock on all four doors of the building to get the occupants to open their doors at gunpoint.

Two suspects stole four phones from one unit and two phones and some money from another unit, according to Klingshirn.

Detectives have determined that at least one of the suspects participated in both the robbery and the burglaries, according to Klingshirn. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the other people involved.

Lexington police say suspects in thefts were captured on surveillance video.

People with information about either incidents are encouraged to reach out to Lexington police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.