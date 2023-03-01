Lexington police officer arrested, charged with abusing a child

A Lexington police officer has been arrested and charged with child abuse in Estill County.

Kentucky State Police arrested Detective Ryan Raker Tuesday on a warrant issued by the Estill County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington police said in a news release. Raker is charged with second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

Raker was being held in Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Lexington police said he “was relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review.”