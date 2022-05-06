Lexington police officer assaulted by suspect during drug search, records say

A man from Louisville assaulted two Lexington police officers Thursday during a drug investigation traffic stop, according to court documents.

Antonio Winn, 48, faces several charges from the incident, including two counts of assault on an officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, trafficking in controlled substance (heroin) and receiving a stolen firearm, per court records. He’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

An arrest citation says police pulled Winn over on Maple Ave. just after noon Thursday for a narcotic investigation. A K9 alerted police that drugs were present and a search was conducted.

During the search, a gray powder believed to be heroin was found in a crumbled brown napkin, according to court documents. Winn tried to flee when the officer went to place Winn in handcuffs, but the officer grabbed Winn before he could get away and took him to the ground.

While on the ground, Winn reached into his pocket for a gun while saying, “you’re going to have to kill me,” according to court documents. A second officer jumped in and took the gun from Winn before he could use it.

Winn punched one officer in the face and kicked the other while resisting arrest, court documents say. Winn was eventually controlled and placed under arrest.

The officer wrote in the arrest citation that his sunglasses valued at $217 were damaged during the arrest and damage done to their pants was valued at $80.

During a subsequent search of Winn’s vehicle, police found cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, xanax, a CZ handgun, 40 fake $100 bills and a crack pipe, per court documents.