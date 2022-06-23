Lexington police officer attacked by police dog, sent to hospital

A Lexington police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon after getting attacked by a police dog, according to police.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at the Lexington Police Canine Facility. Police said an officer was cleaning out a kennel when they were attacked by a police K9.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The officer was in stable condition as of Wednesday evening.

The dog was not injured in the incident, police said.