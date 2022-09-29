Lexington police officer, robbery suspect suffer injuries in a shooting

A Lexington police officer and a robbery suspect are both in the hospital after being shot during an incident on West New Circle Road Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West New Circle Road while officers were investigating a robbery. Police say three officers found a vehicle associated with the robbery, and the driver accelerated their vehicle towards the officers.

The officers responded by firing their weapons, according to police. Officers gave first aid to the driver before the driver was transported to the hospital.

The officer who got shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect who was shot was in critical but stable condition.

Police say the officers had their body cameras activated. They will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of an investigation.

Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation, which is common for shootings involving police officers. State police have statewide jurisdiction to investigate critical incidents.

Members of law enforcement investigate the scene where a Lexington police officer and another person were reportedly shot near Deja Vu on New Circle Road.

This is the third shooting involving a Lexington police officer in September and the fifth this year. On Sept. 1 police shot an armed individual who wasn’t complying with verbal commands from officers on Jennifer Road, police said. That suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One week later police shot and killed 40-year-old Joshua Hagans during an incident at the Extended Stay America on Tates Creek Road. An officer also was shot during the incident, police said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.