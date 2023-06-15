Lexington police officer suspended for two months without pay after DUI

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted Thursday to approve the unpaid two-month suspension of a Lexington police officer who was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Derrick Walton was arrested Oct. 30 on McClelland Drive in Scott County and was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and wanton endangerment. According to court records, Walton pleaded guilty to DUI and reckless driving. He received seven days in jail and paid more than $600 in fines.

After his arrest, Walton was placed on administrative leave. It’s unclear how long the leave lasted.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told the council during Thursday night’s meeting Walton was not on duty at the time he was arrested.

An internal disciplinary board recommended Walton’s two month unpaid suspension. Walton, who has been employed by the department since 2015, will receive additional training through the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, Weathers said.

Councilwoman Tayna Fogle was the only member of the council to vote against the suspension. Fogle said members of the public frequently lose their license after a DUI.

“Civilians are punished more harshly,” Fogle said.