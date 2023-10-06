Lexington police records reveal more about incidents that led to 2 officer suspensions

The Lexington police officer who was suspended after he tested positive for alcohol while on the job was out drinking the night before his shift, according to records obtained by the Herald-Leader through an open records request.

Det. Sean Stafford posted the failed test on May 23, one day after working an unscheduled shift to assist in locating Steven Sheangshang after he shot and killed Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley.

An investigation into the failed test found Stafford was in violation of a policy banning “use of alcohol, illegal drugs or legal drugs while on duty,” according to police records. He was ultimately suspended for six months without pay.

Stafford has been employed by the Lexington Police Department since December 2007. Police records say this is his only formal complaint during his tenure.

Stafford was interviewed by Lt. David Biroschik and Commander Chad Bacon on July 18, according to police records. He described the unscheduled shift on May 22 as hectic and stressful, and said it brought back memories of when officer Bryan Durman was killed in the line of duty.

After the shift, Stafford went out with his wife and consumed alcohol, according to police records. He told Biroschik and Bacon he had a few beers plus a couple more drinks when they got home before going to sleep at roughly 10:30 p.m.

The next morning, Stafford woke up feeling fine and not intoxicated, so he went into work between 8:30-9 a.m., he told Biroschik and Bacon.

Police records said he was served a random drug/alcohol test at 9:30 a.m. He drove to the testing center in his department issued vehicle and ultimately failed the test. A second test was administered, which he also failed.

Stafford’s failed test revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.04 or higher, according to police records. The Alcohol and Drug Free Workplace Policy said any employee with a BAC of 0.04% of higher, “reporting to work and/or operating or in actual physical control of a government owned/leased vehicle or equipment shall be recommended for dismissal.”

However, an appendix in the drug and alcohol policy in LPD’s collective bargaining agreement says officers and sergeants with a BAC of 0.02% while on-duty may be suspended or dismissed, according to police records.

Stafford attended therapy sometime after the failed test to ensure he didn’t have a problem with alcohol, according to police records. Stafford withdrew from the program after three weeks, a decision supported by the clinical director.

Stafford told Biroschik and Bacon that in 2022, he was diagnosed with a medical condition that slows down the metabolism of alcohol, according to police records. A doctor told Stafford’s lawyer, Kate Bennett, the medical condition could slow down the metabolism of alcohol significantly and have an effect on one’s BAC while having no idea they’re impaired.

Stafford took an independent blood test the afternoon after he posted the failed alcohol test, police records say. Stafford declined to provide the results of that test to Biroschik and Bacon.

The lieutenant who drove Stafford home after failing the alcohol test was also interviewed for the investigation. Police records say Stafford told the lieutenant he split two pitchers of beer and some wine with his wife as well as consuming some “sleepy time tea” mixed with bourbon.

Investigators found discrepancies in Stafford’s account of how much alcohol he consumed on May 22, according to police records.

Stafford accepted the six-month unpaid suspension on Sept. 14, according to police records. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council approved the recommendation from Chief Lawrence Weathers on Sept. 28.

Six-month unpaid suspensions are rare. In March 2020, Jeremiah Terry was suspended for six months for an inappropriate relationship with a citizen. Terry is no longer with the department. A few months later, Bryton Turley was suspended six months after acting “inappropriately” and “unprofessionally,” police said.

Weathers said that he also recommended Stafford be sent to the city’s employee assistance program, which can help city employees with substance use issues. Stafford will have to complete the employee assistance program and a “fit for duty” test before Stafford returns to work.

ANOTHER OFFICER GETS TWO WEEK SUSPENSION

Officer Caleb Croney was suspended for two weeks without pay for an unrelated incident. Police records say he violated three policies during a vehicle pursuit of a suspect on May 19.

Croney was working an off-duty assignment at Temple Adath Israel in a marked cruiser when he heard a vehicle accelerating towards him. Police records say a man was leaning out the window of the vehicle armed with an AR pistol with a 100-round magazine. The man pointed the gun at Croney as the vehicle drove by.

Croney started pursuing the vehicle but failed to activate his body worn camera until approximately five and-a-half blocks later, according to police records. He also didn’t wear his seatbelt during the pursuit despite warnings from the vehicle during the entire pursuit.

During the pursuit, Croney drove the wrong way down multiple one-way residential streets, ran through multiple stop signs and drove at high speeds, according to police records.

The chase ended on Ohio Street after the driver abandoned their vehicle and fled inside a home, according to police records. Croney attempted to kick the door of the house down seven times and did not check to see if it was unlocked or ask the homeowner, who was on the porch nearby, to let him in. Croney also had his department-issued firearm in his right hand while trying to kick the door down with pedestrians in close proximity.

Croney eventually located and arrested the driver. Police records said Croney’s language and commands during the pursuit were not within LPD standards.

Croney admitted to all wrongdoing and took responsibility for his actions during an interview on Aug. 4, according to police records. He said he wasn’t aware of the pursuit policy and said his adrenaline was high.

Weathers told the Urban County Council the Lexington Police Department does not allow high-speed pursuits unless there is an immediate threat to human life.

Croney told investigators he would not pursue the vehicle and issue an “attempt to locate” of the vehicle if faced with a similar situation in the future, according to police records. He has gone over the incident with his supervisor multiple times since.

Croney also apologized to the homeowner for attempting to kick down her door, according to police records.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council approved the two-week unpaid suspension recommendation from Weathers on Sept. 28. Croney was also issued a 30-day suspension of his home fleet privileges, which allows police to take their vehicles home.