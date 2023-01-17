Lexington police release name of suspect in shooting in north Lexington neighborhood

Lexington police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a shooting on Gerald Drive Tuesday morning.

Lexington police said Grm’yko Chenault, 30, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree assault in connection with the shooting, which occurred outside a residence on the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.

Police said they were dispatched to a local hospital at 7:09 a.m. after the man arrived with a gunshot wound that was not considered life threatening.

They determined that the shooting had happened on Gerald Drive and identified Chenault as the suspect.

Police said in a news release Tuesday evening that Chenault should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who locates him should call law enforcement, they said.

Police asked that anyone with information about where Chenault might be call them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or going through the P3 Tips app at P3tips.com.

Lexington police said Grm’yko Chenault is wanted in connection with a Jan. 17 shooting on Gerald Drive.

Lexington police said a man was arrested after a woman was injured in a shooting on the 1700 block of Gerald Drive Saturday night. Shannon Washington, 24, was at the scene when police arrived. He was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting, police said.