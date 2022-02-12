Lexington police release names of officer injured in shooting, officer who returned fire

Lexington police released the names of three officers who were involved in a shooting that sent one of them to the hospital last Saturday.

Officer Junior Pauleus, who has been on the force for eight months, was taken to the hospital after being injured in the shooting on the 1000 block of Newtown Pike, Lexington police said in a news release Friday afternoon. Pauleus was wearing a ballistic vest, which Chief Lawrence Weathers has said protected him. He has since been released from the hospital.

Officer Jacob Webster returned fire on the 16-year-old who shot Pauleus, police said, but no one was injured. Officer Daniel True was also involved in the incident, police said. Both Webster and True have served on the Lexington Police Department for six years.

The Lexington Police Department said Kentucky State Police, who are investigating the shooting, authorized them to release the officers’ names.

The names of the suspects involved in the case have not been released because they are juveniles. All were being held in a juvenile detention facility, police said earlier this week.

Police said the officers approached the teens because they were thought to have been involved in another shooting.

The 16-year-old boy who police say shot Pauleus is charged with first-degree assault — police officer, three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (with firearm), trafficking in marijuana (with firearm), receiving stolen property (firearm) and first-degree criminal mischief.

Two 17-year-old boys are facing charges of possession of a handgun by a minor, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (with firearm), trafficking in marijuana (with firearm) and receiving stolen property (firearm).