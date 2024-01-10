Lexington police release photos of unsolved homicide crime scene, ask for help

The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving an open homicide investigation that occurred last year.

Early in the morning of September 24, police officers were in the 100 block of West Main Street when they heard gunshots coming from Wrenn Court. Detective Kristyn Klingshirn, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers liaison, said officers saw multiple people fleeing and 38-year-old Ty’Juan Pearson suffering from several gunshot wounds when they got on scene.

Pearson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police previously said. The suspect remains at large and it’s an open investigation.

Ty’Juan Pearson, 38, was shot and killed on Wrenn Court in Lexington, Kentucky on Sept. 24, 2023. Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is asking for information about the shooting in exchange for a cash payout.

Klingshirn said it’s unknown if any of the people fleeing from the scene were connected to the crime. She encouraged anyone who saw something suspicious to contact Lexington police or submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

“We’re just hoping that anyone that was in the area or may have seen anything would be willing to submit that information anonymously through P3 tips, or they could do through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers and submit it through there,” Klingshirn said.

Pearson was born in Lexington and was employed by Hydro System Staffing in Cincinnati, according to his obituary.

“Tyjuan had a smile that would brighten up anyone’s day and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need,” his obituary read. “Tyjuan was a proud a father, who found joy in doing the little things like taking his son King to football practice or going on ice cream dates with his daughters and nieces.”

The shooting was one of 22 fatal shootings from last year. The city reported 24 homicides in 2023, the lowest annual total since 2018.