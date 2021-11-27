Lexington police say they’re searching for man who threatened to kill acquaintance

The Lexington Police Department have an arrest warrant for a man it said threatened to kill an acquaintance.

The department is asking for the public’s help finding 32-year-old Curtis Mario Joyeux of Columbia.

On Friday, a woman told police she had received text messages from Joyeux saying he would kill her and her family members, according to police.

Joyeux is charged with unlawful communications, according to the arrest warrant.

Anyone with information about Joyeux is asked to call Lexington police at 803-359-6260 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372. Tips also be made online at midlandscrimestoppers.com. Tips and information can remain anonymous.

Crimestoppers offers a $1,000 reward for tips and information that leads to the arrest of Joyeux, the department said.