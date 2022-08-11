Lexington Police searching for murder-for-hire suspect after high speed chase

D'won Nicholas Still

Lexington police are currently looking for a man wanted for murder for hire charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Monday night. The suspect was also previously charged in several violent home invasions in the area last two years.

According to information provided by the Lexington Police Department, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a 2018 Dodge Charger on Cotton Grove Road in connection with an ongoing investigation of murder for hire and soliciting to commit murder.

Want to know more about what is happening in Davidson County? Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

The driver of the vehicle, D’won Nicholas Still, failed to pull over and accelerated in speeds up to 85 miles per hour on Cotton Grove Road, which has a speed limit of 35-miles per hour. According to the police report, Still was passing vehicles on the shoulder of the road and crossing the center line in a no passing zone at a high rate of speed.

During the chase, Still continued onto northbound Interstate 85 reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour and driving without headlights, according to the police report. Officers withdrew from the pursuit shortly afterward due to a high likelihood of a serious accident endangering the public.

The vehicle was later located at the interstate rest stop in Davidson County at mile marker 98. The Lexington Police Department is working with federal, state and local partner agencies to continue the search for Still.

Representatives from the Lexington Police Department stated Still has pending warrants for murder for hire and soliciting to commit murder, as well as charges for fleeing to allude arrest, reckless driving, speeding and numerous other driving violations.

Information on the murder-for-hire and soliciting murder charges is not available due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.

Still has previously been arrested for several violent home-invasions in the area in the past two years, including one in Davidson County.

Story continues

More: UPDATE: Three charged in Lexington home invasion

In 2021, Still was charged with two other men in a Lexington home invasion on Jan. 11, 2021 where the homeowners were restrained with zip ties and robbed at gunpoint after the suspects broke into their house.

Still was charged with felony first degree kidnapping; felony second degree kidnapping; felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony first degree burglary; felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; felony larceny and felony probation violation.

Alan Shane Hess, 33, of Lexington and Alexander Ballew, 27, of Guilford County, were also charged in connection with the armed robbery.

The three men were also arrested for another home invasion in Rowan County on Jan. 19, 2021 where a 93-year-old man was assaulted. According to law enforcement, the attackers rushed into the man’s home while he was letting his dog out and then kicked him while he was on the ground, resulting in a gash on his head that required staples and on his lip that needed stitches.

Still, Hess and Ballew were also charged with first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon for an alleged home invasion incident in Mocksville in 2020.

According to information provided by law enforcement, on the evening of Aug. 24, 2020, the parents of Mocksville Mayor Will Marklin reported that two men forced their way into their home after saying they were from EnergyUnited. The victims were bound with zip ties, and one of the homeowners was assaulted while the suspects ransacked the house.

More: Four Winston-Salem men arrested for home invasion in Arcadia and killing family dog

According to police reports, Still was given a $500,000 bond for each of the charges in Mocksville, Lexington and Rowan County.

Still’s home invasion case in Davidson County is still awaiting trial in Superior Court but a court date has not been set. He also has a pending court date on Oct. 27 for breaking and entering and safe cracking in Davidson County District Court.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Lexington Police seeking murder-for-hire suspect after high-speed chase