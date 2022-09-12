Lexington Police see successful surrender after five-hour standoff near I-75

Lexington Police and other emergency response agencies have concluded an hours-long standoff that began Sunday afternoon.

According to LPD Lieutenant Paul Boyles, officers were attempting to make contact with a white male subject who had several outstanding warrants near the Ramada Inn on North Broadway near Interstate 75.

Officers observed the man — whose name has not yet been released — with a firearm, and attempted to make contact once again when the man fled to a wooded area nearby Exit 113 on the interstate.

Boyles stated officers then created a perimeter around the area to contain the search and attempted to capture the suspect. Because there was so much brush and the location close to the interstate, officers made the decision to call in the Emergency Response Unit and Crisis Negotiation Unit.

Nearby on and off ramps near the Paris Pike Exit were shut down for several hours while police tried to coax out the individual.

“After five hours they were able to have the man surrender without incident,” Boyles said.

There were no injuries reported to the suspect, or officers.

Boyles stated the man is facing new charges of a felon in possession of a handgun, and fleeing and evading police.