Lexington police seek help IDing vandalism suspects, say no parking on State Street Saturday

After a rowdy night on State Street after the University of Kentucky football team beat Florida last weekend, the Lexington Police Department is asking for help identifying vandalism suspects and said they’ll restrict parking in that neighborhood this weekend.

From 8 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday, vehicles will be towed if they are parked on Crescent Avenue, State Street, University Avenue, Forest Park Road, Floral Park or Elizabeth Street between Waller Avenue and Conn Terrace and Elizabeth Street between Waller Avenue and Floral Park, the police department said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The city said “no parking” signs will be posted on the affected streets, and “all parking ordinances, including a prohibition on parking in yards, will be enforced.”

The UK Wildcats are scheduled to play Youngstown State University at home at noon Saturday.

Lexington police are investigating a flipped vehicle and fires that were set in the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue when large crowds gathered to celebrate after the Florida game. No arrests have been made.

On Friday afternoon, Lexington police released images of several people who they said are wanted for questioning and asked for the public’s help in identifying them.

“Detectives reviewed video footage from the night and need the public’s help in identifying subjects. More individuals are suspected to be involved,” police said in a news release. “Detectives are asking anyone with information, knowledge of the suspects’ identities, photographs, and/or video footage to please contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.”

Lexington police released images of people they said are wanted for “questioning for criminal activity on State Street” after the Kentucky win over Florida last weekend.

Lexington police released images of people they said are wanted for “questioning for criminal activity on State Street” after the Kentucky win over Florida last weekend.

Lexington police released images of people they said are wanted for “questioning for criminal activity on State Street” after the Kentucky win over Florida last weekend.

Lexington police released images of people they said are wanted for “questioning for criminal activity on State Street” after the Kentucky win over Florida last weekend.

Lexington police released images of people they said are wanted for “questioning for criminal activity on State Street” after the Kentucky win over Florida last weekend.

Lexington police released images of people they said are wanted for “questioning for criminal activity on State Street” after the Kentucky win over Florida last weekend.

Lexington police released images of people they said are wanted for “questioning for criminal activity on State Street” after the Kentucky win over Florida last weekend.

Chris Preston wrote on GoFundMe that his son, a UK student, was “physically attacked when he tried to stop the mob” from overturning the family car after the game last Saturday. More than $5,500 was raised to replace the car.

Story continues

In 2018, a similar incident happened after Kentucky won a game against Florida.

Couch fires. Flipped cars. Drunken hooligans. How State Street became UK party central

‘Not going to turn a blind eye.’ Lexington, UK cops partner to curb crime after UK wins