Lexington police: Suspect stole money, hit clerk with a weapon at a local gas station

The Lexington Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect who stole money from a gas station and assaulted the store clerk.

The robbery happened at approximately 1:12 a.m. on Oct. 31 at the Speedway at 515 Euclid Ave., a few blocks away from the University of Kentucky, according to Detective Kristyn Klingshirn with Lexington police. A store clerk told investigators the suspect entered the store armed with what appeared to be a pistol and demanded money.

“Before the victim could comply, he was struck in the face by what he believes to be the pistol the suspect had in his right hand,” Klingshirn said.

The suspect got away with an unknown amount of money from the cash register, according to Klingshirn. They fled on foot towards Kentucky Avenue.

Another store employee was present at the store when the robbery happened. Klingshirn said no patrons were at the store when the robbery happened.

The suspect was described as a younger man, Klingshirn said. He was wearing a distinct sweatshirt, black pants and a black mask.

“He described it as a black, zip up hoodie with kind of a green Aztec pattern on it,” Klingshirn said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is encouraged to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers or P3 tips.