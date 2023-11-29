Lexington police: Suspects arrested in connection to 4-year-old’s fatal fentanyl overdose

Three suspects have been indicted in connection to a 4-year-old’s death from a fentanyl overdose, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Anderson George, 32, Briana Turpin, 26, and Raven Houston, 18, have all been indicted on charges of second-degree manslaughter, trafficking fentanyl and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, according to court documents. George and Turpin were also indicted on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

An indictment against the three suspects says George, Turpin and Houston “wantonly caused the death of B.H. as a result from unlawful distribution for remuneration of a schedule I or II controlled substance and the controlled substance was the proximate cause of death.”

Lexington police say the child died Feb. 26 at a local hospital. George, Turpin and Houston were identified as suspects during the investigation and detectives found evidence of drug trafficking at a residence on Bracktown Road.

All three suspects were arrested Tuesday, police said. George’s arrest citation says he was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-75 early Tuesday morning at the request of a detective.

Court documents say detectives searched George’s vehicle because they could smell marijuana and they found approximately 100 grams of suspected fentanyl in the air filter box of the engine compartment, plus roughly 500 grams of cutting agents known to be paraphernalia, according to court documents.

George, who is from Detroit, was additionally charged with trafficking fentanyl, buying or possessing drug paraphanelia and importing fentanyl as a result of the traffic stop, according to court records. He was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center Wednesday on a $25,000 bond for the fentanyl trafficking charge and a $17,500 bond for the manslaughter charge, according to jail records.

Turpin and Houston were both arrested in Boyle County Tuesday and were awaiting extradition to Fayette County, according to Lexington police.

George, Turpin and Houston are scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette Circuit Court on Dec. 15, according to court records.