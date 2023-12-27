Lexington police: Teenager charged with several vehicle thefts, other criminal incidents

A 16-year-old has been charged in a string of vehicle thefts in Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The arrest comes after The Lexington Police Department’s Auto Crimes Unit investigated instances of stolen cars, theft of items in cars and criminal mischief for a few months, a department spokesperson said. Using the department’s real-time intelligence center and Flock license plate-reading cameras, investigators identified the suspect in several cases.

The teen was arrested Saturday after an out-of-county pursuit that ended in Fayette County, a spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department said in a news release Wednesday. The 16-year-old was charged in 11 separate incidents, including five counts of car theft and criminal mischief, as well as possessing a handgun as a minor and fleeing police by vehicle and on foot. The teen was also charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

