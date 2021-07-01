Lexington police union suing the city in attempt to stop the ban on no-knock warrants

Jeremy Chisenhall
·2 min read

The Lexington police union is suing the Lexington-Fayette County government after the city passed a ban on no-knock warrants, claiming that the ban violates the city’s collective bargaining agreement with the union and is unsafe for officers.

The Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge No. 4 acknowledged it was filing the lawsuit on its Facebook page.

“The FOP is committed to protecting the safety and well being of our members, even if city officials are not,” the union said in a Facebook post.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed Lexington officials were aware of the lawsuit. Lexington doesn’t comment on open lawsuits, they said.

The union alleges that police have the right to bargain any changes to the department, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The union also alleges that the ban on entering a location without knocking affects officer safety and that the new state law on no-knock warrants supersedes the city’s ordinance.

The state law on no-knock warrants provides additional restrictions on their use instead of prohibiting them.

The ban was approved by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council on June 24 and signed into law by Mayor Linda Gorton Friday. In addition to banning no-knock warrants, it also required officers to wear and activate body cameras while serving a knock-and-announce search warrant and securing the scene for a search warrant.

Local advocates showed adamant support for a ban on no-knock warrants. Black faith leaders in the area pushed to ban the warrants for more than a year, rallying for calls to outlaw the documents after Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police in 2020. They argued the warrants were unsafe for residents as well as police.

A local police accountability group, LPD Accountability, has also marched and protested repeatedly since Taylor’s death in an effort to ban no-knock warrants and influence additional changes to local policing.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers repeatedly told the Herald-Leader and members of the public that he wanted to have access to no-knock warrants for what was called life-and-death situations. But he also said if the city council members wanted to ban no-knock warrants, he would follow their wishes.

Police are also able to enter private property under “exigent circumstances” if there is an ongoing situation causing extreme danger to individuals.

The ban on no-knock warrants was enacted after more than a year-long moratorium on the documents imposed by Gorton who had to approve the warrants. Lexington police didn’t request any no-knock warrants during that moratorium.

The Fraternal Order of Police has repeatedly slammed the idea of banning no-knock warrants and even applied public pressure to the councilmembers who voted in favor of the ban.

