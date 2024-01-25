As Lexington prepares for Publix, die-hard fan shares what makes grocery store so good

Publix isn’t opening in Lexington for a while yet, but you should put this grocery store on your radar because at least four are coming to the Central Kentucky area.

You probably don’t know me — I am a reporter who moved to Louisville five years ago. But before that, I lived in Florida, and my family has shopped at Publix since I was 5 years old.

This isn’t just another grocery store, Kentucky. Publix has a cult-like following, similar to the eager fans of Southern convenience stores Wawa or Buc-ee’s. Customers have their favorite Publix products and feel strongly that it’s “better” than other grocery stores. We are especially fond of the Publix Bakery, which is great for everything from “oh dear, I forgot to pick up something for so-and-so’s party” to your literal wedding cake.

Seriously. My college friend got her wedding cake at Publix.

I stopped by the first Kentucky Publix location in Louisville to scout and compare the vibes, and I was impressed. The newer Publix branding is more green than white, and updated stores include a much-larger prepared foods section than I remember.

Publix, which recently opened its first Kentucky location in Louisville, will soon open four Central Kentucky grocery stores. The first Lexington Publix location is expected to open at the Fountains of Palomar late this year.

The Louisville Publix has a fresh popcorn section, a sushi station, a cheese selection twice as big as Kroger’s, made-to-order burritos and bowls, a hot bar, salad bar and soup bar. The aisles are well-organized and wider than Kroger aisles; the lighting is even and clean, and check-out has fully staffed lanes and only a few self-checkout machines.

The Publix tagline is “where shopping is a pleasure,” and this store is so well set up, that seems to be the case. Here’s five insider Publix tips and items to put on your shopping list when you visit:

A 24-pack of chocolate chip cookies from the Publix bakery.

The best item to buy at the Publix bakery

Of the many reasons Southerners love Publix, the bakery is at the top of the list. If you have to pick one item, I’d suggest the box of two dozen chocolate chip cookies ($4.59.) These fresh-baked cookies are light, chewy and addicting. You can go to a house party with these in hand and people will cheer, and they’ll be gone by the end of the night no matter who brought a homemade dessert.

When talking to friends about this story, almost everyone mentioned a beloved bakery item, including muffins, marble slab cake, cornbread, chocolate chip cookies and sugar cookies. Other crowd favorites are the key lime pie, another Florida staple, and any and all baked bread, particularly the brioche hamburger buns.

Fresh Florida strawberries is a staple of the produce department of Publix.

Taste some true Florida strawberries at Publix

Publix takes its produce seriously, and you can tell by the strawberry display case alone. I grew up in a suburb near many, many strawberry farms, and we got used to seeing giant trucks carrying them around. When I moved to Kentucky in 2019, one of the things I missed most were the incredible Florida strawberries. Now, you can try them for yourself.

Near the strawberries is another Publix staple: an entire wall of orange juice. I spotted four double-doors just for orange juice at the Louisville location, which is nice to see in Kentucky as well.

Buy-one-get-one-free items, or BOGOs, are can be found all over inside Publix grocery stores.

Keep an eye out for BOGO deals

Living in Florida, it’s quite common to hear “It was BOGO” when someone comes home with a couple dozen muffins or two boxes of meatballs. It is a point of pride, and I can’t wait for you to be able to experience this in Kentucky. BOGOs are weekly buy-one-get-one-free offers at Publix, and there are at least 30 deals featured every week. We all know how expensive groceries are these days; make sure you check your favorite items to see if they’re on sale.

You can view and save BOGO deals by tapping Savings, then Weekly Ad, then BOGO on your Publix app. Publix also accepts Publix coupons, manufacturer coupons, internet coupons and coupons from nearby competitors. A full coupon policy can be viewed on the Publix website at publix.com.

Publix’s chicken tender PubSub is so popular it has its own Facebook fan page.

PubSubs: People rave over chicken tender sub

You may not think grocery store sandwiches would be good, but you’d be wrong. Nicknamed “PubSubs” by fans, these made-to-order sandwiches are a cult favorite. Thrillist calls them the country’s best sandwiches and Reddit users call them a “way of life.” Not only do PubSubs have their own Facebook fan page, there are separate pages for particular sandwich varieties — particularly the all-time favorite chicken tender sub.

On a recent Monday evening, there were over a dozen people in line for PubSubs, and half of them ordered chicken tender subs variations. Publix customers appreciate the subs for their customizability, freshness and convenience. They are a staple choice when heading to the beach, on a lunch break or to fill a hungry stomach. You can even order them online ahead of time. Trust me, they’re popular for a reason.

Experience excellent customer service

In the era of stores shifting to self-checkout, it’s nice to see fully staffed lanes at Publix. This grocery chain is known for its excellent customer service. You can chat with your cashier and your pharmacist knows you want to refill this prescription, not the other one. If you ask, Publix bakery team members will split packages for you. Children can get a free chocolate chip cookie or piece of fruit while shopping. Baggers will help you load groceries into your car.

A friend once called Publix “the 1950’s fever dream of what the future of a shopping experience would be,” and another friend called it “the platonic ideal of what every other grocery store could be.” I tend to agree — I’ve never had a problem while shopping that an employee couldn’t fix.

When is Publix opening in Lexington?

The first Lexington Publix location is expected to open at the Fountains of Palomar late this year, so mark your calendars. There’s also a second location planned for Citation Point, and a rumored one expected to be announced for the Nicholasville/Brannon Crossing area.

Another Publix was announced in December for Romany Road in the Chevy Chase area, but no timeline has been set for that store.

Or you can drive to the Louisville store at 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd. I wouldn’t blame you.

Dahlia Ghabour is an award-winning food writer now living in Kentucky. Contact her at dghabour@gmail.com and follow her on X at @dghabour.