Lexington representative, former council member recovering from horse kick to face

A Kentucky State Senator and former Lexington council member said she is recovering after an accident involving the family’s horse.

State Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe, R-Lexington, said she was caring for the family’s horse on Friday when she was “unexpectedly kicked in the face.”

Bledsoe had to undergo emergency surgery over the weekend for her injuries, she said. She was treated at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

“While this injury is serious, I am eternally grateful that I will make a full recovery and will not have any long-term or permanent damage,” Bledsoe said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bledsoe said she grateful for Fayette County Fire Department, emergency responders and the health care team at UK.

Bledsoe said it’s not clear when she will return to Frankfort.

“While the road to full recovery won’t be easy, this will not keep me down for long. I look forward to returning to Frankfort and getting back to work as soon as possible,” Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe is the vice chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee. Before being elected to state senate for the 12th District, which includes parts of Fayette, Boyle, Mercer and Woodford counties in 2022, Bledsoe served on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council from 2014 to 2022.