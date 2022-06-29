Lexington restaurant operator Greg Leon hit with perjury charge ahead of murder trial

Lexington County restaurant operator Greg Leon now is charged with perjury after South Carolina law enforcement officials say he provided false testimony related to his pending murder charge.

Leon, 55, is accused of killing his wife’s lover on Valentine’s Day seven years ago.

Leon was booked in to the Lexington County Detention Center on the new perjury charge, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which was asked to investigate by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Leon’s perjury case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

His attorney, Jack Swerling, was not immediately available for comment.

A one-page arrest warrant says that on or about Dec. 3, 2019, Leon did “knowingly and willingly, and without the lawful authority to do so, act in concert with (redacted) and others to provide false testimony” to help Leon in the defense of his pending murder charge in Lexington County.

The warrant says the offense happened between Dec. 3, 2019, and Feb. 7, 2022.

Leon was charged with murder in the 2016 Valentine’s Day slaying of his wife’s alleged lover, Arturo Bravo. Leon, who admitted to the killing — he told a 911 operator, “I shot my wife’s lover” — has pleaded not guilty and said he acted in self-defense. The solicitor’s office did not accept Leon’s version of events and charged him with murder.

His case had been delayed until this year.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Columbia lawyer representing Leon in his murder case, told The State Wednesday his murder trial is scheduled for Aug. 1 in Lexington County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.