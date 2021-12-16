Lexington RV dealer pleads guilty after filing $1.3 million in bogus payroll loans

A Lexington RV dealer pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal conspiracy charge and admitted he filed $1.3 million in fake payroll protection loans for employees who did not exist.

Randall Blankenship Jr., who owns Bluegrass RV, could face up to 20 years in prison for the scheme to defraud the federal Small Business Administration of $1,323,829 in loans.

Blankenship,49, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Lexington on Thursday.

According to federal prosecutors, in early April 2020, Blankenship applied for four loans for different businesses he has control of that were not Bluegrass RV. Blankenship and his accountant filed false documents to make it look like those companies had employees.

Some of the money went to pay expenses at Bluegrass RV. But some of the $1.3 million went to pay off Blankenship’s gambling debts and to purchase real estate, federal prosecutors said in court on Thursday.

The federal Payroll Protection Program, often refereed to as PPP, was started in early April 2020. The program allowed businesses that had to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic to receive loans and keep their employees paid. The program ended May 31, 2021.

Brandon Marshall, Blakenship’s lawyer, told U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell that Blankenship is in the process of selling Bluegrass RV, which has a location on North Broadway in Lexington and a second location in Georgetown. The sale of the dealership will allow Blankenship to repay the $1.3 million, Marshall said.

Blankenship will be sentenced on March 17 in Lexington.

Marshall declined to comment after Thursday’s court hearing.