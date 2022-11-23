Lexington SC police report missing teen, last seen at River Bluff High School

The Lexington Police Department says it is searching for 17-year-old Jay’la Clark, who was last seen Tuesday morning at River Bluff High School.

Police described Clark as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey/black jacket, with pink, purple and white Crocs shoes, the department said.

Lexington police said they consider Clark a runaway, but said she is not believed to be in danger.

Residents with information can contact detective Earl Alewine at 803-358-7262, or ealewine@lexsc.com.

Information about the missing teenager was first reported by police Wednesday morning.