Lexington school on lock down after calls about a man possibly with a weapon

Northside Christian Academy in Lexington is on lock down after police received calls about a man with a possible weapon, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The department put out a statement about the lock down at about 5 p.m. There’s a large police presence at the school, the department said.

“Classrooms are on lock down and officers are searching the school room by room to ensure that there are no threats to students and staff,” the department said.

Northside Christian Academy is at 4347 Sunset Blvd.

This is breaking news that will be updated.